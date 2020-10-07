Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

52,557 KM

Details Description Features

$37,989

+ tax & licensing
$37,989

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4 -Ltd Avail- | Pano | Navi | Leather

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4 -Ltd Avail- | Pano | Navi | Leather

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$37,989

+ taxes & licensing

52,557KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6128082
  • Stock #: A5144
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLG7JC243482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5144
  • Mileage 52,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Pano Roof, Leather, Navi, Heated Seats, Luxury Group, Blind Spot, Parking Sensors, Rear Cam, Bluetooth, Factory Tow Group, 4x4, Ventilated Seats, Power Seat, Remote Start, Loaded, Accident Free! Bustard Chrysler prides ourselves on our expansive used car inventory. We have over 100 pre-owned units in stock of all makes and models, with the largest selection of pre-owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM products in the tri-cities. Our used inventory is hand-selected and we only sell the best vehicles, for a fair price. We use a market-based pricing system so that you can be confident youre getting the best deal. With over 25 years of financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit! We strive to be 100% transparent, and we stand behind the products we sell. For your peace of mind, we offer a 3 day/250 km exchange as well as a 30-day limited warranty on all certified used vehicles. COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized before and after each use, including test drives and deliveries. We offer a full suite of customizable online-only services upon request, including virtual and at-home test drives, contactless paperwork processing, and free home delivery within a specified geographic distance. Check out our complete inventory, apply for financing, or view free CarFax reports for all our used inventory online at https://www.bustard.com.

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
All Wheel Drive
remote start
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

