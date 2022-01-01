2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 6 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8121217

8121217 Stock #: A5536

A5536 VIN: 1C4RJFBG4JC112687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5536

Mileage 89,675 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Interior remote start Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.