2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

89,675 KM

Make it Yours
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED | SUNROOF | NAV | LEATHER

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED | SUNROOF | NAV | LEATHER

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

89,675KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8121217
  Stock #: A5536
  VIN: 1C4RJFBG4JC112687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5536
  • Mileage 89,675 KM

Vehicle Description

V6, Power sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather interior, Heated front & second row seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start, ParkSense rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more! Previous daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Sunroof
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

