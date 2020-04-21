Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT | 4WD | ALPINE | BACK UP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT | 4WD | ALPINE | BACK UP CAM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 4890906
  2. 4890906
  3. 4890906
  4. 4890906
  5. 4890906
  6. 4890906
  7. 4890906
  8. 4890906
  9. 4890906
  10. 4890906
  11. 4890906
  12. 4890906
  13. 4890906
  14. 4890906
  15. 4890906
  16. 4890906
  17. 4890906
  18. 4890906
  19. 4890906
  20. 4890906
  21. 4890906
  22. 4890906
  23. 4890906
  24. 4890906
  25. 4890906
Contact Seller

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,975KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4890906
  • Stock #: DU8203
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAN6JW204993
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black w/Diesel Grey St
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

APPLE CAR PLAY . BLUETOOTH . BACKUP CAM . POWER WINDOWS . POWER LOCKS . AUTO STOP/START . ALPINE STEREO If you have a question about this beautiful vehicle or would like to see a Carproof report, don't hesitate to ask! We strive to be 100% TRANSPARENT with our customers, and we are happy to answer any questions you may have! We use a market-based pricing system, so you can be confident our vehicles are competitively priced to move and that you'll be getting the best deal. All prices are all inclusive with only tax licensing extra - no hassle, and no hidden fees - just our best price! Bustard Chrysler has been trusted for over 60 years, with two locations in Waterloo and Listowel. A family owned and operated business, we are proud to serve all of Ontario. All Bustard's prices include a Full Comprehensive Inspection, Full Detailing and Reconditioning, 120 Point Inspection, Carproof Report, Emission and Safety Certification. Our Finance Advisors make the financing process simple and are experienced in financing every Credit Situation. We even have a Special Finance Department to take care of customers with poor credit, bad credit, or slow credit. It is our mission to get you into a nicer, newer and more reliable car! We also offer extended warranties and service contracts to ensure you can be confident in enjoying your new vehicle for years to come! Bustard's experienced sales staff is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. Bustard Chrysler is proud to serve all of Ontario with top quality certified used cars and trucks. We have many satisfied clients and fantastic reviews from all over Ontario, Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Fergus, Guelph, Wellington, St. Jacob's, Elmira, Hamilton and Toronto - check us out on Google and you'll be very happy with what you see! We look forward to meeting you. Check out our website at http://www.bustard.com.Call (519) 884-5888 or come on down to Bustard Chrysler at 575 Davenport Road in Waterloo to test drive this incredible vehicle today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 113,363 KM
$25,844 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 69,792 KM
$28,944 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 39,742 KM
$30,984 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Send A Message