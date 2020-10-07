Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

53,685 KM

Details Description Features

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 | Leather | Navi | Auto | Heated Seats

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 | Leather | Navi | Auto | Heated Seats

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

53,685KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5893053
  • Stock #: X8092A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG8JW114454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navi, Heated Seats, Low Mileage, Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
remote start
Navigation System

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

