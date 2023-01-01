Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia NIRO

161,310 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2018 Kia NIRO

2018 Kia NIRO

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia NIRO

EX

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 9497458
  2. 9497458
  3. 9497458
  4. 9497458
  5. 9497458
  6. 9497458
  7. 9497458
  8. 9497458
  9. 9497458
  10. 9497458
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,310KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9497458
  • Stock #: EB7030
  • VIN: KNDCC3LC2J5157030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,310 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tricity Auto

2018 Kia NIRO EX
 161,310 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX-...
 160,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 110,610 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory