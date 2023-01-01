$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tricity Auto
519-576-3421
2018 Kia NIRO
2018 Kia NIRO
EX
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
161,310KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9497458
- Stock #: EB7030
- VIN: KNDCC3LC2J5157030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,310 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tricity Auto
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3