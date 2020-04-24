Menu
2018 Kia Rio5

EX

2018 Kia Rio5

EX

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,046KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4902375
  • Stock #: P0714
  • VIN: 3KPA35AB7JE020442
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner





Currant Red 2018 Kia Rio EX FWD



 



Under the hood: 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT



 



Bluetooth, 15" Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry



 



Check out our full lineup of pre-owned vehicles at https://www.parkwayford.ca/used and get pre-approved for your purchase at https://www.parkwayford.ca/apply-for-financing



 


Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle



Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card



Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM



Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000



Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness



Market Value Report provided



Preferred* Finance Rates OAC



7 Day or 500km Exchange privilege.



Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)



Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription! Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner



Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups



OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired



Complimentary shuttle transportation.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Rear Defost
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

