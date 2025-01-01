$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sedona
SX+ Leather | BSM | Heated Seats & Steering | Backup Camera | Apple Car Play & Android Auto
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 124,043 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Kia Sedona SX with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Memory Driver Seat, Power Seats, Front and Middle Row Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Parking Sonar, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Wireless Phone Charger, Power Group, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, WEATHERTECH MATS!
Vehicle Features
1-888-741-7487