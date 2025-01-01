Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Kia Sedona SX with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Memory Driver Seat, Power Seats, Front and Middle Row Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Parking Sonar, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Wireless Phone Charger, Power Group, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, WEATHERTECH MATS!

2018 Kia Sedona

124,043 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Sedona

SX+ Leather | BSM | Heated Seats & Steering | Backup Camera | Apple Car Play & Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12690309

2018 Kia Sedona

SX+ Leather | BSM | Heated Seats & Steering | Backup Camera | Apple Car Play & Android Auto

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 12690309
  2. 12690309
  3. 12690309
  4. 12690309
  5. 12690309
  6. 12690309
  7. 12690309
  8. 12690309
  9. 12690309
  10. 12690309
  11. 12690309
  12. 12690309
  13. 12690309
  14. 12690309
  15. 12690309
  16. 12690309
  17. 12690309
  18. 12690309
  19. 12690309
  20. 12690309
  21. 12690309
  22. 12690309
  23. 12690309
  24. 12690309
  25. 12690309
  26. 12690309
  27. 12690309
  28. 12690309
  29. 12690309
  30. 12690309
  31. 12690309
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,043KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDMC5C13J6358203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 124,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Kia Sedona SX with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Memory Driver Seat, Power Seats, Front and Middle Row Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Parking Sonar, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Wireless Phone Charger, Power Group, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, WEATHERTECH MATS!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2017 Chrysler 300 Beats Sound | Leather | Pano Roof | Backup Camera for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Chrysler 300 Beats Sound | Leather | Pano Roof | Backup Camera 137,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Flex Limited NAVI | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Ford Flex Limited NAVI | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 134,474 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise 154,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2018 Kia Sedona