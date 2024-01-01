$25,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Lincoln MKC
SELECT AWD
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5lmcj2d92jul04741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice shape and low kms, selling cert $25,000+HST+LIC
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kraemer Automotive
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-888-XXXX(click to show)
519-888-9232
Alternate Numbers519-502-9232
