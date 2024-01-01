Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Nice shape and low kms, selling cert $25,000+HST+LIC</p>

2018 Lincoln MKC

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Lincoln MKC

SELECT AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln MKC

SELECT AWD

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

  1. 1719261854
  2. 1719261863
  3. 1719261872
  4. 1719261882
  5. 1719261891
  6. 1719261898
  7. 1719261904
  8. 1719261913
  9. 1719261921
  10. 1719261930
  11. 1719261938
  12. 1719261949
  13. 1719261957
  14. 1719261966
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5lmcj2d92jul04741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice shape and low kms, selling cert $25,000+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kraemer Automotive

Used 2012 Subaru Outback for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Subaru Outback 246,000 KM $3,200 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2006 Ford Ranger SPORT 288,000 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda CR-V EXL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2008 Honda CR-V EXL 289,000 KM $4,600 + tax & lic

Email Kraemer Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-9232

Alternate Numbers
519-502-9232
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln MKC