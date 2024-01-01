$20,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,900 KM
Vehicle Description
back-up camera
navigation system
hd radio
parking distance control (pdc)
heated seats - driver and passenger
rain sensor front windshield
Certified
carfax clean
leatherette
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mat's Auto Sales
Mat's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-745-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-745-5273