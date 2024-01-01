Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda CX-5 GS AWD with Dealer Service History! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Power Tailgate, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights

2018 Mazda CX-5

114,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5

GS Back Camera | BSM | Heated Seats & Steering | Apple Car Play & Android Auto

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS Back Camera | BSM | Heated Seats & Steering | Apple Car Play & Android Auto

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM1J0403365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda CX-5 GS AWD with Dealer Service History! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Power Tailgate, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2018 Mazda CX-5