Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Mazda3 Sport Manual! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

85,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Manual | Sunroof | Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Backup Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
85,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1L72JM239392

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Mazda3 Sport Manual! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Heated Seats

6 Speed Manual

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Bluetooth

Reverse Park Assist

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
