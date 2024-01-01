Menu
Great Condition, One Owner Mazda3 Hatchback GS! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, i-Active Sense ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control, Blind Spot Monitoring), Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

47,000 KM

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Sunroof | i-Active Sense | BSM | Backup Camera | Heated Steering | Heated Seats

11991132

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Sunroof | i-Active Sense | BSM | Backup Camera | Heated Steering | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1L70J1182173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner Mazda3 Hatchback GS! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, i-Active Sense ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control, Blind Spot Monitoring), Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2018 Mazda MAZDA3