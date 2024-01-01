$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Sunroof | i-Active Sense | BSM | Backup Camera | Heated Steering | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner Mazda3 Hatchback GS! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, i-Active Sense ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control, Blind Spot Monitoring), Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
