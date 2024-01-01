$16,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,600KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BN1W36J1194434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,600 KM
Vehicle Description
back-up camera
leather
CERTIFIED
rain sensor front windshield
heated seats - driver and passenger
CARFAX CLEAN
sunroof/moonroof
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Mat's Auto Sales
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2018 Mazda MAZDA3