2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Accident Free | Heated Seats | Backup Camera
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda3 GS! Equipped with Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, 7-Inch Touchscreen Display, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, LED Headlights, and Power Group.
Carimex
1-888-741-7487