Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda3 GS! Equipped with Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, 7-Inch Touchscreen Display, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, LED Headlights, and Power Group.

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Accident Free | Heated Seats | Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle
12872813

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Accident Free | Heated Seats | Backup Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 12872813
  2. 12872813
  3. 12872813
  4. 12872813
  5. 12872813
  6. 12872813
  7. 12872813
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1V78J1175405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda3 GS! Equipped with Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, 7-Inch Touchscreen Display, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, LED Headlights, and Power Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT LOADED | I-Active Sense | One Owner | Accident Free for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Mazda CX-5 GT LOADED | I-Active Sense | One Owner | Accident Free 93,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX Honda Sensing | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Apple Car Play | Android Auto for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX Honda Sensing | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Apple Car Play | Android Auto 110,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Pilot EX-L 8 Seats | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Honda Pilot EX-L 8 Seats | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 137,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2018 Mazda MAZDA3