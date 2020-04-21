Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS | HEATED SEATS | LOW KM | BLIND SPOT

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS | HEATED SEATS | LOW KM | BLIND SPOT

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$17,632

  • 8,798KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4890948
  Stock #: X8021A
  VIN: JM1BN1L7XJ1183945
White
Black Cloth
Hatchback
Manual / Standard
4-door

Heated Seats, Heated Wheel, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Blind Spot, A/C, Manual, Power Windows, Accident FreeOur sleek and sophisticated 2018 Mazda3 GS Sedan offered in incredible Snowflake White Pearl is ready to transport you to your next destination. The 2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder provides 155hp while mated to a fun-to-drive 6 Speed Manual transmission with Manual-shift mode and Drive Selection. This Front Wheel Drive is fun to drive and offers near 6.2L/100km on the open road exuding both engineering and style. Aerodynamic lines and sweet curves are enhanced by the impressive exterior features that include a bold black grille, alluring 16-inch silver finish alloy wheels, power heated door mirrors, dual sport exhaust, and halogen headlights. Open the door to our Mazda3 sedan to find a world of comfort and convenience with premium cloth seating, remote keyless entry, heated front seats and steering wheel, an impressive six-speaker sound system with HD radio a, 7-inch colour touchscreen display with Mazda CONNECT, and SMS text message audio delivery and reply. Everything is just a fingertip away!Our Mazda3 GS sedan gives you peace of mind with a variety of safety functions such as a rearview camera, stability and traction control, Hill Launch Assist, Smart City Brake Support, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

