NAVIGATION, PANO SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER LIFT GATE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, AND MORE!!!

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

121,237 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | NAV | BT

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | NAV | BT

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,237KM
VIN WDC0G5EB1JV036233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D8148B
  • Mileage 121,237 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, PANO SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER LIFT GATE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-XXXX

519-884-5888

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class