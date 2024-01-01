$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
Used
72,799KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDCTG4GB6JJ440723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 72,799 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
