Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

68,000 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12461452

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross LE AWD

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 12461452
  2. 12461452
  3. 12461452
  4. 12461452
  5. 12461452
  6. 12461452
  7. 12461452
  8. 12461452
  9. 12461452
  10. 12461452
  11. 12461452
  12. 12461452
  13. 12461452
  14. 12461452
  15. 12461452
  16. 12461452
  17. 12461452
  18. 12461452
  19. 12461452
  20. 12461452
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,000KM
VIN JA4AT4AA9JZ608911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD 🚗 For Sale: 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD – Low Mileage, High Comfort! 🚗 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD 🚗 For Sale: 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD – Low Mileage, High Comfort! 🚗 108,450 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE AWD 68,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks S 64,320 KM $19,500 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse