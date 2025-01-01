$22,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross LE AWD
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross LE AWD
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,000KM
VIN JA4AT4AA9JZ608911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tricity Auto
2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD 🚗 For Sale: 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD – Low Mileage, High Comfort! 🚗 108,450 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE AWD 68,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks S 64,320 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Email Tricity Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call Dealer
519-576-XXXX(click to show)
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Tricity Auto
519-576-3421
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse