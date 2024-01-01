Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Nissan Frontier with lots of Krown Rustproofing History! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Step Bars, Bed Liner

2018 Nissan Frontier

150,000 KM

2018 Nissan Frontier

SV 4x4 | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise

2018 Nissan Frontier

SV 4x4 | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
150,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FV0JN720007

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2411509
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Nissan Frontier with lots of Krown Rustproofing History! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Step Bars, Bed Liner

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
Reverse Park Assist
5 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
2018 Nissan Frontier