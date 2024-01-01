$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Frontier
SV 4x4 | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2411509
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Nissan Frontier with lots of Krown Rustproofing History! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Step Bars, Bed Liner
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
