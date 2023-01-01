Menu
2018 Nissan Murano

86,963 KM

Details Description

$28,993

+ tax & licensing
AWD SL | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL

Location

86,963KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10140075
  • Stock #: A5908
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH8JN105214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, 360 Backup Cam, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, and more!

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

