2018 Nissan Pathfinder

$30,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 1 2 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9845804

9845804 Stock #: A5841

A5841 VIN: 5N1DR2MM8JC617075

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5841

Mileage 70,126 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.