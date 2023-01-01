$30,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,980
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 SL PREMIUM | DUAL SUNROOFS | 360 BACKUP CAM
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$30,980
+ taxes & licensing
70,126KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9845804
- Stock #: A5841
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM8JC617075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5841
- Mileage 70,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Dual Sunroofs, Navigation, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Backup Cam, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3