2018 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 9 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10284945

10284945 Stock #: EB1035

EB1035 VIN: JN1BJ1CP2JW161035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,960 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.