2018 Nissan Rogue

135,850 KM

Details

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

135,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10284951
  • Stock #: EB9710
  • VIN: JN8AT2MV9JW349710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,850 KM

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

