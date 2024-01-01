Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

225,523 KM

$3,899

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

SV

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$3,899

+ taxes & licensing

225,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MVXJC751714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 225,523 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

$3,899

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2018 Nissan Rogue