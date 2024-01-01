Menu
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, and more!

2018 RAM 1500

56,291 KM

Details Description

$35,588

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

56,291KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LT9JS224666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C9105B
  • Mileage 56,291 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

