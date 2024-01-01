$35,588+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
BIG HORN 4X4 | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY
2018 RAM 1500
BIG HORN 4X4 | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$35,588
+ taxes & licensing
56,291KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LT9JS224666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C9105B
- Mileage 56,291 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2018 RAM 1500