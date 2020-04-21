575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Back up Cam, Bluetooth, 4x4, Blackout Express, V6, Accident Free Peace of mind comes standard with our Accident-Free 2018 RAM 1500 Blackout Express Quad Cab 4X4 that is brought to you in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl! Powered by a 3.6 Litre V6 that offers 305hp matched to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive embodies hard work and smart design as it yields approximately 9.4L/100km on the open road serving up a comfortable, no-nonsense ride with plenty of power to meet and exceed your demands. Our Blackout Express emphasizes helping you work smarter with automatic halogen quad headlamps, fog lights, tinted glass windows, a locking tailgate, blackout wheels, and running boards.Open the door to our Blackout Express, the interior was built to be a haven of comfort, yet it's incredibly durable and built to last. Enjoy air-conditioning, cup holders, cruise control, a backup camera, and an impressive sound system with auxiliary and USB port. Once inside, you'll see it checks off all the boxes on your list and then some!Behind the wheel of our Ram 1500 rest assured that our robust truck has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, our Express has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
