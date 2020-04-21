Menu
Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$27,973

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,424KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4890984
  • Stock #: A4826
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG8JS235267
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black w/Diesel Grey St
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Back up Cam, Bluetooth, 4x4, Blackout Express, V6, Accident Free Peace of mind comes standard with our Accident-Free 2018 RAM 1500 Blackout Express Quad Cab 4X4 that is brought to you in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl! Powered by a 3.6 Litre V6 that offers 305hp matched to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive embodies hard work and smart design as it yields approximately 9.4L/100km on the open road serving up a comfortable, no-nonsense ride with plenty of power to meet and exceed your demands. Our Blackout Express emphasizes helping you work smarter with automatic halogen quad headlamps, fog lights, tinted glass windows, a locking tailgate, blackout wheels, and running boards.Open the door to our Blackout Express, the interior was built to be a haven of comfort, yet it's incredibly durable and built to last. Enjoy air-conditioning, cup holders, cruise control, a backup camera, and an impressive sound system with auxiliary and USB port. Once inside, you'll see it checks off all the boxes on your list and then some!Behind the wheel of our Ram 1500 rest assured that our robust truck has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, our Express has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

