2018 RAM 1500

79,521 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Night 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box | Bilstein Lift Kit!

2018 RAM 1500

Night 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box | Bilstein Lift Kit!

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,521KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5716068
  • Stock #: A5081
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT9JS337368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5081
  • Mileage 79,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Night Edition, Bilstein Lift 2.8'', Off Road Wheels, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, Remote Start, Power Seat, A/C

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
remote start
Off-Road Tires
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

