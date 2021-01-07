Menu
2018 RAM 1500

80,331 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Night 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box | Fully Loaded!

2018 RAM 1500

Night 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box | Fully Loaded!

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,331KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6477049
  • Stock #: Y8023A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT1JS241217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y8023A
  • Mileage 80,331 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Night Edition, Full Leather, Sunroof, Navi, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Power Seats, Premium Alpine Audio, Low Mileage!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Console
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
All Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

