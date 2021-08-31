Menu
2018 RAM 1500

67,138 KM

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

LARAMIE | QUAD CAB | LEATHER

2018 RAM 1500

LARAMIE | QUAD CAB | LEATHER

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,138KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7723468
  Stock #: A5491
  VIN: 1C6RR7JTXJS232410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # A5491
  Mileage 67,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Leather interior, Alpine 9-speaker system, Heated and ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Power 10-way driver's seat with memory, Remote start, Class IV hitch receiver, ParkSense rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Tow Hitch Receiver
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

