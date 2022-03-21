$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8793815

8793815 Stock #: Z9011A

Z9011A VIN: 3C6RR7KT9JG151842

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # Z9011A

Mileage 98,031 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Trailer Hitch Safety Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.