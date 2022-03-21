$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2018 RAM 1500
EXPRESS 4X4 | BACKUP CAM | HITCH
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
98,031KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8793815
- Stock #: Z9011A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT9JG151842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,031 KM
Vehicle Description
Backup cam, Trailer hitch, and more!
Vehicle Features
Trailer Hitch
Rear View Camera
