2018 RAM 1500

98,031 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

EXPRESS 4X4 | BACKUP CAM | HITCH

2018 RAM 1500

EXPRESS 4X4 | BACKUP CAM | HITCH

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,031KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8793815
  • Stock #: Z9011A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT9JG151842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z9011A
  • Mileage 98,031 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup cam, Trailer hitch, and more!

Vehicle Features

Trailer Hitch
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

