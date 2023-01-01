Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

92,488 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1681492396
  2. 1681492402
  3. 1681492401
  4. 1681492404
  5. 1681492399
  6. 1681492397
  7. 1681492398
  8. 1681492403
  9. 1681492448
  10. 1681492447
  11. 1681492449
  12. 1681492448
  13. 1681492443
  14. 1681492444
  15. 1681492450
  16. 1681492446
  17. 1681492451
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,488KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9835376
  • Stock #: 9978
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM8JS353135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Popular RAM 3.0 V6 ECO-DIESEL SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box. Features; MOPAR embroidered Katzkin leather seats, UCONNECT Big screen Radio display with back up camera, power sliding rear window, Factory remote start, MOPAR Tonneau cover with spray in bedliner, Tow Package, 20" Chrome wheels and much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

Packages

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales

2018 RAM 1500 SLT 4x...
 92,488 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 176,992 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Pr...
 82,900 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory