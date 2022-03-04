Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM Cargo Van

73,298 KM

Details Description Features

$43,798

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,798

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2018 RAM Cargo Van

2018 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 1500 LOW ROOF | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 1500 LOW ROOF | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$43,798

+ taxes & licensing

73,298KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8584181
  • Stock #: A5598A
  • VIN: 3C6TRVAG1JE121602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # A5598A
  • Mileage 73,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Cloth bucket seats, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2020 RAM Cargo Van P...
 77,720 KM
$67,969 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 124,724 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 98,278 KM
$21,845 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory