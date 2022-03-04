2018 RAM Cargo Van

$43,798 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 2 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8584181

8584181 Stock #: A5598A

A5598A VIN: 3C6TRVAG1JE121602

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # A5598A

Mileage 73,298 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.