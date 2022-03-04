$43,798+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,798
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2018 RAM Cargo Van
2018 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster 1500 LOW ROOF | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$43,798
+ taxes & licensing
73,298KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8584181
- Stock #: A5598A
- VIN: 3C6TRVAG1JE121602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # A5598A
- Mileage 73,298 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Cloth bucket seats, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3