2018 RAM ProMaster

35,282 KM

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2018 RAM ProMaster

2018 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon WAGON ST | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM

2018 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon WAGON ST | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

35,282KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8667050
  • Stock #: Z8079A
  • VIN: ZFBERFAB0J6L69828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,282 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

