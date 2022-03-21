$29,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2018 RAM ProMaster
2018 RAM ProMaster
City Wagon WAGON ST | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
35,282KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8667050
- Stock #: Z8079A
- VIN: ZFBERFAB0J6L69828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,282 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3