2018 Subaru Forester

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Power Options Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Fully loaded Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.