2018 Subaru Forester

22,946 KM

Details

$31,498

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2.0XT Limited CVT w-EyeSight Pkg | Sunroof | Navi

Location

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

22,946KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6061986
  • Stock #: X9181A
  • VIN: JF2SJHWC5JH568495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navi, EyeSight, Leather, Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Back up Cam, Remote Start, Fully Loaded, Accident Free, Low Km!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

