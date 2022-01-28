Menu
2018 Subaru Forester

75,296 KM

Details








Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888





LIMITED | EYESIGHT | PANO ROOF | NAV



LIMITED | EYESIGHT | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location



575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3







75,296KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8264787
  • Stock #: A5510A
  • VIN: JF2SJHWC2JH485932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sepia Bronze Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5510A
  • Mileage 75,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon audio, Leather, Heated front & second row seats, Remote start, Eyesight Driver Assist, Blind spot monitoring, Lane keep assist, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Premium Audio

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo





575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

