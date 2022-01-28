2018 Subaru Forester

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 2 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8264787

8264787 Stock #: A5510A

A5510A VIN: JF2SJHWC2JH485932

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sepia Bronze Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5510A

Mileage 75,296 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Interior remote start Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Lane Departure Warning Additional Features Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.