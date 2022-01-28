$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Forester
LIMITED | EYESIGHT | PANO ROOF | NAV
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
75,296KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8264787
- Stock #: A5510A
- VIN: JF2SJHWC2JH485932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sepia Bronze Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon audio, Leather, Heated front & second row seats, Remote start, Eyesight Driver Assist, Blind spot monitoring, Lane keep assist, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Premium Audio
