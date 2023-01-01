Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

149,000 KM

Details Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2018 Subaru Impreza

2018 Subaru Impreza

Touring

2018 Subaru Impreza

Touring

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10180989
  • Stock #: 2307245
  • VIN: 4S3GKAH64J3614105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2307245
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

