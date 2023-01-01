2018 Subaru Impreza ...

$22,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10180989

10180989 Stock #: 2307245

2307245 VIN: 4S3GKAH64J3614105

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2307245

Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.