Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Impreza Hatchback with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2018 Subaru Impreza

139,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Impreza

Touring Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Apple Car Play | Android Auto

12977785

2018 Subaru Impreza

Touring Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Apple Car Play | Android Auto

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3GTAE65J3737767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2508468
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Impreza Hatchback with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2018 Subaru Impreza