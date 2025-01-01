$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Impreza
Touring Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Apple Car Play | Android Auto
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2508468
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Impreza Hatchback with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights
Vehicle Features
