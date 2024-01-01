$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited Eyesight | Navi | HK Sound | Leather | Sunroof
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2411549
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited with Excelent Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Eyesight ( Pre-collision braking, pre-collision brake assist, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, lane keep assist, lead vehicle start alert, high beam assist), Back up Camera, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tailgate, Power Group, Premium Alloys, Fog Lights
Vehicle Features
