Great Condition, Accident Free, Low Mileage Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited! Equipped with Leather Upholstery, Power Sunroof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Driver and Passenger Seats with Memory, Navigation System, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Power Tailgate, LED Headlights, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, and Smart Key with Push Button Start.

2018 Subaru Outback

48,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Low Mileage | 3.6R | LOADED

13138201

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Low Mileage | 3.6R | LOADED

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BSFNC6J3209201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2510530
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free, Low Mileage Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited! Equipped with Leather Upholstery, Power Sunroof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Driver and Passenger Seats with Memory, Navigation System, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Power Tailgate, LED Headlights, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, and Smart Key with Push Button Start.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2018 Subaru Outback