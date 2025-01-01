$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited Low Mileage | 3.6R | LOADED
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2510530
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free, Low Mileage Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited! Equipped with Leather Upholstery, Power Sunroof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Driver and Passenger Seats with Memory, Navigation System, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Power Tailgate, LED Headlights, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, and Smart Key with Push Button Start.
