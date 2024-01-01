Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Great Vehicle. <p>Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve</p><p>Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift</p><p>Axle Ratio: TBA</p><p>GVWR: 1964 kgs (4330 lbs)</p><p>Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler</p><p>Front-Wheel Drive</p><p>Battery w/Run Down Protection</p><p>379.0 Kgs Maximum Payload</p><p>Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers</p><p>Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars</p><p>Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering</p><p>53 L Fuel Tank</p><p>Single Stainless Steel Exhaust</p><p>Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs</p><p>Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs</p><p>4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake</p><p>Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1726326382764_18160456766606314 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2018 Toyota C-HR

163,077 KM

Details Description Features

$17,725

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota C-HR

Fwd Xle

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota C-HR

Fwd Xle

Location

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$17,725

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,077KM
VIN NMTKHMBX2JR029743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,077 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Vehicle. 

Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve

Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift

Axle Ratio: TBA

GVWR: 1964 kgs (4330 lbs)

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Front-Wheel Drive

Battery w/Run Down Protection

379.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

53 L Fuel Tank

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Instrument Panel Bin
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wing Spoiler
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P215/60R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Bluetooth Capability
Voice Recognition
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Axle Ratio: TBA
GVWR: 1964 kgs (4330 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve
Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift
379.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

USB Audio input
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
audio auxiliary input jack
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
multifunctional steering wheel controls
Aha audio system internet radio
Heated Sport Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft
vertical adjustment and driver power lumbar support
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/7 Display Screen -inc: shark fin type antenna
POI search and Gracenote database

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canada Cars

Used 2014 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv GT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv GT 154,711 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic 5dr HB LS Auto for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Chevrolet Sonic 5dr HB LS Auto 150,676 KM $7,825 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic 4dr Man EX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Honda Civic 4dr Man EX 171,606 KM $10,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canada Cars

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,725

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota C-HR