PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

2018 Toyota Camry

154,813 KM

12166269

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Used
154,813KM
VIN 4T1B61HK4JU040932

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6412A
  • Mileage 154,813 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

