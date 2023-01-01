Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

127,500 KM

LE

LE

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE6JC115811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,500 KM

Vehicle Description

  •  Adaptive Cruise Control
  •  Back-Up Camera
  •  Bluetooth Connection
  •  Climate Control
  •  Heated Front Seat(s)
  •  Lane Departure Warning
  •  Lane Keeping Assist

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

2018 Toyota Corolla