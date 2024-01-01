$21,225+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla
CE Manual
2018 Toyota Corolla
CE Manual
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$21,225
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II) and sport mode Front-Wheel Drive 356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 80 Amp Alternator Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 50 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Canada Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Canada Cars
Canada Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
+ taxes & licensing
519-885-2500