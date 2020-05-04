Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

2018 Toyota Corolla

BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4960290
  • Stock #: 2003110
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXJC031880
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

You Deserve a GREAT CAR !
WE Deliver, SKIP the TRAFFIC!!!

We deliver up to 200KM at no extra charge.
Skip the drive to our dealership and save your time.

CALL Today 519-342-2613

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Side Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

