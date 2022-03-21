2018 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8674112

8674112 VIN: 2T1BURHE2JC085349

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

