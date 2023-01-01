Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

29,730 KM

Details Description

AWD LIMITED | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV

AWD LIMITED | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

29,730KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10191546
  • Stock #: A5951
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV3JW786740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5951
  • Mileage 29,730 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, 360 Backup Cam, Power Liftgate, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

