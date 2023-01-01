$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD LIMITED | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
29,730KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10191546
- Stock #: A5951
- VIN: 2T3DFREV3JW786740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,730 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, 360 Backup Cam, Power Liftgate, and more!
