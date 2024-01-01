$30,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited JBL | 360 Camera | BSM | NAVI | Leather | Sunroof
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMDJREV3JD223005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2403070
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT
