2018 Toyota RAV4

53,000 KM

Details Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Hybrid Limited JBL | 360 Camera | BSM | NAVI | Leather | Sunroof

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMDJREV3JD223005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2403070
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

