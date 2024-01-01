Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Toyota RAV4 XLE with Low Mileage! Equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Power Seats, Push Button Start, Toyota Safety Sense (Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control), Power Tailgate, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2018 Toyota RAV4

71,000 KM

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
71,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV8JW851748

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Great Condition, Accident Free Toyota RAV4 XLE with Low Mileage! Equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Power Seats, Push Button Start, Toyota Safety Sense (Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control), Power Tailgate, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering

Heated Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

