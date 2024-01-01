2018 Toyota RAV4

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>back-up camera</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>heated seats - driver and passenger</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>drive train - all wheel</p><p> </p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>sunroof/moonroof   <span style=background-color: #ffffff;>Lane Departure System Yes</span></p><div style=background-color: #ffffff;>Collision Avoidance Yes</div><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);> </p>

2018 Toyota RAV4

128,400 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,400KM
VIN 2T3RFREV1JW696220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,400 KM

Vehicle Description

back-up camera

heated seats - driver and passenger

drive train - all wheel

 

sunroof/moonroof   Lane Departure System Yes

Collision Avoidance Yes

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr LE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr LE 106,500 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf GTI for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Volkswagen Golf GTI 149,800 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Kia Forte LX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Kia Forte LX 138,200 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4