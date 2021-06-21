Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

55,150 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

LE

LE

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7519605
  • Stock #: EB5228
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV3JW485228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB5228
  • Mileage 55,150 KM

Vehicle Description

* Buy Completely Online

* Free Delivery Anywhere in ON

* Lower your Payments

*Free Pre-Approvals

*We'll Get You Approved

*Guaranteed Car Loan Approval

 

At Tricity Auto, you are the most important person, which is why we do our best to go above and beyond the client's expectations.

Our expert sales and financial services representatives are eager to help you drive away your next vehicle that's perfect for your needs, budget, and lifestyle! Learn about our financial services and find your next drive here at Tricity Auto! Give us a call today or send us an email to book you for a test drive. Call now!!  519-576-3421 OR APPLY ONLINE AT https://www.tricityautofinance.com/application/.

Visit our new location located on the corner of Weber st n and Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

